Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 1,267 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $104.71 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $84.08 and a 1-year high of $107.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.83.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

