Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 1,302 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 917.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,350,000 after purchasing an additional 199,339 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,469,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,450,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,187,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 611,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,047,000 after purchasing an additional 48,569 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $256.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

