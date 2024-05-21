Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Celsius by 19.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Celsius during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,964,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,958,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,101,696 shares of company stock valued at $136,706,859. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $96.09 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average of $67.78.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CELH. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celsius

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.