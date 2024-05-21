Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 159.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $264.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $275.41.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,815 shares of company stock valued at $37,349,247 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.74.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

