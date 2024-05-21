Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 55,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 60,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.59 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $101.46. The company has a market cap of $154.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.01.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

