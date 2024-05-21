Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 22,630 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,630 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 256,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.31.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

