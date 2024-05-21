Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 209,700 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 209,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,921,000. Casella Waste Systems makes up about 1.4% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.36% of Casella Waste Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $746,871.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 168,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,220,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $157,479.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,340.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $746,871.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 168,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,220,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,238 shares of company stock worth $1,026,395. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

CWST opened at $100.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.92. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $100.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

