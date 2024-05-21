Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $16.76 Million Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.98% of Gentherm worth $16,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gentherm by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after buying an additional 23,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,991,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $827,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,478.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.70. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.11 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Gentherm from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

