Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Increases Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares during the period. ANI Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 2.85% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $32,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 48,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,628,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $362,357.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 745,475 shares in the company, valued at $46,286,542.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 253,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,029,448.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $362,357.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 745,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,286,542.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,158 shares of company stock worth $14,268,717 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ANIP stock opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $70.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $131.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

