Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Invests $1.46 Million in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POWI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,424,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 6.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,556,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,073,000 after buying an additional 154,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Power Integrations by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,275,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,679,000 after buying an additional 123,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,566,000 after buying an additional 81,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Power Integrations by 34.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 246,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after buying an additional 62,900 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $392,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,198 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $392,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,670 shares of company stock worth $2,525,886. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $77.78 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 84.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

