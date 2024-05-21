Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,411,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,055,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,383,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 397,487.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,417 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 968,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 61,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,102,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $181.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

