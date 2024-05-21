Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 111,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Primo Water at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Primo Water by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $438.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.93 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James downgraded Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

