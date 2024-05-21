Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the quarter. Federal Signal makes up 3.4% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $41,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,615,000 after buying an additional 31,807 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 338,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,592,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at about $1,807,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSS opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $88.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

