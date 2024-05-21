Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Sells 735,264 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,284,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735,264 shares during the quarter. Farmland Partners accounts for approximately 2.3% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 4.74% of Farmland Partners worth $28,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Farmland Partners Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FPI stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $538.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Farmland Partners

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.