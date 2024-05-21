Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Releases Earnings Results

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

Global-E Online Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.89 and a beta of 1.13. Global-E Online has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLBE shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Global-E Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

