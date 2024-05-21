Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Global-E Online Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 240,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,703. Global-E Online has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLBE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-E Online currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

About Global-E Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

