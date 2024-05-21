Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Globant from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of Globant from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $171.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.13. Globant has a 1-year low of $160.12 and a 1-year high of $251.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Globant by 15,800.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

