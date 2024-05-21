Globant’s (GLOB) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $238.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $290.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GLOB. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Globant from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Globant from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $171.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.13. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $160.12 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,741,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Globant by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Globant by 68,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

