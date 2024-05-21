GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $138.12

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $138.12 and last traded at $138.10, with a volume of 59790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $542,514.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,036,515.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $201,514.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,572.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total value of $542,514.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,036,515.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,292 shares of company stock valued at $14,567,860. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 102.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in GoDaddy by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

