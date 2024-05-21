Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) is Kim LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Kim LLC increased its holdings in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Free Report) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568,888 shares during the quarter. Gores Holdings IX comprises approximately 1.4% of Kim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kim LLC owned 1.97% of Gores Holdings IX worth $13,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHIX. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 16.1% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,069,000 after acquiring an additional 213,894 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 4,180.4% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 463,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 453,152 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 43.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after acquiring an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 166.1% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 247,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 622,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

NASDAQ GHIX remained flat at $10.63 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.