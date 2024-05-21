Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

GPK opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.24. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

