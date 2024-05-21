Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Greenlight Capital Re Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $466.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $143.01 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenlight Capital Re

Institutional Trading of Greenlight Capital Re

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 9,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $108,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,092. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 3.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 69.0% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 452,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 184,620 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the first quarter worth $454,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 2.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Further Reading

