Grin Market Capitalization Hits $3.67 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $206,835.15 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,380.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.51 or 0.00734810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00124089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00045017 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00061776 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.54 or 0.00196896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.00098880 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

