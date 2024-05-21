Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Trading 4.6% Higher

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.99. 452,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,471,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.66.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $989.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.44 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $330,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 10,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $275,306.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,239,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,025 and have sold 506,588 shares valued at $13,367,577. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $127,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 32,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

