Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMAB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth about $5,162,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 44,546 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth about $3,203,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 68.8% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 92,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 37,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 226,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,172,000 after purchasing an additional 36,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,219. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.82.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 54.28%. The company had revenue of $189.64 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $2.5963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.14. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.