Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $14.06

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.06, but opened at $13.50. Guild shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 4,904 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GHLD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Guild in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Guild Trading Up 5.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $871.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $231.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.77 million. Guild had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Guild Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Guild’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 238.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guild during the third quarter valued at about $358,000. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guild by 7.8% in the third quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guild by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Guild by 2.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,173,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guild in the first quarter worth about $149,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

