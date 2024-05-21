GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 956,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104,877 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 2.34% of Horace Mann Educators worth $31,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 43.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,083,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,193 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 340,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter worth $6,124,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 95.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 90,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $46,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,871. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,871. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $346,866.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,939 shares of company stock valued at $748,666. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HMN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 53,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.26. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 87.18%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

