GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,497 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $40,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,290,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,580,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Stock Performance

INSM stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,139. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSM. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Insmed

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,186. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.