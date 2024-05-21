GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $32.32 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,563 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 68,558 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,022,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $152,693,000 after acquiring an additional 82,374 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 551,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.94. 10,926,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,279,699. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

