GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $48.70 Million Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,533 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.89% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $48,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $1,281,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,967,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,040 in the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $110.04. 67,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,956. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.38. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.83.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.