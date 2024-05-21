GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,606 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $45,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Balchem by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 2.1% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 6.3% in the third quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Balchem by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Balchem news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $297,934.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $297,934.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,407.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 9,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total transaction of $1,435,476.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,362.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,559 shares of company stock worth $12,906,083. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Balchem stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $154.70. 11,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,424. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $159.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.83 and its 200 day moving average is $143.53.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

