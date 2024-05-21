GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 673,095 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,188,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673,095 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Gates Industrial worth $42,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 42.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 125,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GTES stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,782. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $17.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

