GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,903 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $29,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TXN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,353,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,991. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $199.30. The stock has a market cap of $181.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.