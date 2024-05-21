GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 201,313 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201,313 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Terex worth $35,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Terex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Terex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Terex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Terex by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Terex Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Terex stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.90. The stock had a trading volume of 123,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,616. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.56. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $3,549,776.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,698.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,001,489.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,653,689.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $3,549,776.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,698.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,229 shares of company stock worth $9,080,064 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

