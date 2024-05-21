GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 25,849 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,849 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 2.48% of Oxford Industries worth $38,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 717.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 373,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after purchasing an additional 328,140 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,512,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $9,682,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 319,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,744,000 after purchasing an additional 57,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 517.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 56,251 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.97. The company had a trading volume of 61,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.22. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $82.33 and a one year high of $113.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 72.63%.

In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $3,524,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

