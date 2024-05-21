GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 3,802 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.35% of MarketAxess worth $39,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.73.

MarketAxess stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.65. The company had a trading volume of 86,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,432. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.01 and a 12-month high of $297.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.48 and its 200-day moving average is $234.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.47%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

