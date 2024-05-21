GXChain Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $29.89 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000870 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000567 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

