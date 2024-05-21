H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. CLSA initiated coverage on H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in H World Group by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,689,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,188,000 after buying an additional 3,744,106 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in H World Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,809,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,460,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in H World Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,389,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,080,000 after buying an additional 1,039,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its position in H World Group by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,360,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after buying an additional 714,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

HTHT opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. H World Group has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.99 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 16.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H World Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

