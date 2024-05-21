Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock Position Increased by Loews Corp

Loews Corp increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,500,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,800,000 shares during the period. Hanesbrands accounts for about 0.7% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $73,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alhambra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $4.99. 4,434,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,221,784. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $5.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBI. Barclays increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HBI

Hanesbrands Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.