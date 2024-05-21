Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,739 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,797 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,936,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,070,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,676,000 after purchasing an additional 440,988 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,920 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.86. 5,213,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,890,050. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.08. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

