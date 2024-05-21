Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Fair Isaac by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,224.40.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at $26,503,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at $26,503,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,561,840. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FICO traded down $71.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,374.80. The company had a trading volume of 367,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,211. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,235.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1,197.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $745.45 and a 1-year high of $1,451.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

