Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $10.17 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.2% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VB traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.31. The stock had a trading volume of 339,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,698. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.63. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.