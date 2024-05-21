Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. PENN Entertainment comprises about 0.7% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of PENN Entertainment worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,792,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $1,750,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 180,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 67,218 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,372,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,510,000 after acquiring an additional 167,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

In related news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,180.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 16,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PENN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PENN traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,331,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,618. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.06. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

