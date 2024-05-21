Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $451,000 Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 530,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,803,000 after purchasing an additional 39,846 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,129,000 after purchasing an additional 64,202 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 648,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,479,000 after purchasing an additional 37,062 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,914. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 0.1 %

Aflac stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,248. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.10 and a 12 month high of $88.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

