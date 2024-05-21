Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $527,000 Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,435 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,852,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,992,000 after buying an additional 79,423 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,323,000 after buying an additional 504,860 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,095,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,017,000 after buying an additional 327,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,350,000 after acquiring an additional 804,424 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,668,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,463,640. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $98.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

