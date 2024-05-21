Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $725,000 Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,106,000 after buying an additional 25,839,099 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,283 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,369,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,535,000 after buying an additional 97,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,792,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,394,000 after acquiring an additional 81,949 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.63. 1,407,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,541. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

