Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $926,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,742,000 after buying an additional 63,848 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,602,000 after acquiring an additional 61,995 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $62.03. 2,340,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,191,604. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

