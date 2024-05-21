Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,076 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 5.5% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,151,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,852 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.04. 6,899,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,105,026. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

