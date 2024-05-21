Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,082,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,047,937. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.13.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

