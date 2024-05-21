Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $11,075,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,638,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stephens upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $938.89.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $3.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $956.77. 175,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $972.16 and its 200-day moving average is $901.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $641.95 and a 52-week high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

